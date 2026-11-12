The International Monetary Fund said that in Italy, any new measures to counter high energy prices must be offset by other budgetary decisions. The fund's position was voiced amid an appeal by Italy and Greece to the European Union for greater fiscal flexibility to finance such measures, ANSA English reports.

Assessment of the deficit and debt

IMF European Director Mateusz Szczurek said this in response to a question during a briefing for a small group of journalists. According to him, over the past two years Italy has made significant progress in addressing the problem of excessive public debt.

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He also said that this year the country was able to reduce its deficit to 3% of GDP.

Condition for new measures

According to Szczurek, given the debt situation, any measures, including those aimed at countering rising energy costs, must be offset by other budgetary decisions.

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