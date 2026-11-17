The International Monetary Fund has raised its forecast for South Korea’s economic growth in 2026 to 3.9%. The revision was linked to the global artificial intelligence boom, which is boosting semiconductor exports, Korea Herald reports.

New IMF estimates

The new forecast is 0.6 percentage points higher than the IMF estimate published in the October World Economic Outlook. The fund also improved its outlook for 2027, from 2.8% to 3.3%, following consultations with South Korean authorities that began on November 3.

This is another substantial upward revision: in April, the IMF projected growth of 1.9% for the country in 2026, followed by 2.6% in July and 3.3% in October. The latest forecast exceeds estimates by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the Bank of Korea and the country’s government.

Growth concentrated in technology

The IMF expects rapid growth in technology product exports, a recovery in investment and resilient consumption to accelerate economic growth after 1.1% in 2025. Income in the technology sector is expected to support consumption in 2027, while investment in AI adoption could increase the economy’s potential in the medium term.

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At the same time, IMF mission chief for Korea Corinne Delechat noted that the benefits of the upswing are so far largely concentrated in the technology sector and will only gradually spread to the rest of the economy.

Inflation and recommendations

The fund forecasts inflation of 2.7% in 2026 and 2.3% in 2027. This is above the Bank of Korea’s 2% target. The IMF considers further monetary policy tightening appropriate to prevent inflationary pressures from becoming entrenched, and also recommends tighter fiscal policy alongside targeted support for vulnerable households and businesses.

Long-term recommendations include expanding the use of AI, reducing wage gaps, increasing productivity outside the Seoul metropolitan region, diversifying export markets and continuing the transition to renewable energy.

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