The International Monetary Fund forecasts that the economy of the United Arab Emirates will grow by 0.2% in 2026. As The National reports, the assessment is linked to easing disruptions caused by the war with Iran, as well as the recovery of oil production and other sectors.

Forecast revision

In October, the IMF expected the UAE economy to contract by 3.9% amid geopolitical tensions in the region. The new assessment envisages growth of 0.2% in 2026. The fund also expects the country's economy to grow by 7.3% in 2027.

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Sector recovery

After the conclusion of an IMF staff visit to the UAE, fund representative Said Bahache stated that the country's economy had demonstrated resilience to regional shocks thanks to the authorities' swift response. According to him, the impact of the conflict was mitigated by substantial public and external reserves, a well-capitalized banking system, as well as targeted fiscal and financial measures.

The IMF also noted that oil production has recovered, while trade, aviation, and tourism are showing a gradual recovery. The UAE is the second-largest economy in the Arab world.

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