The International Monetary Fund has launched a mission in Beirut to discuss with the Lebanese authorities a strategy for restructuring the banking sector. IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said the consultations are part of close engagement with the country’s authorities on a comprehensive reform program to restore financial stability and support economic recovery.

Negotiations on the reform program

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, Kozack declined to say whether a preliminary agreement could be reached in the near future. According to her, Fund representatives will provide an update after the mission is completed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lebanese media this week quoted Lebanon’s Finance Minister Yassine Jaber as saying that the IMF mission would continue until Friday. He also expressed hope that a preliminary agreement could be reached this week.

Statement by the IMF chief

Last month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that intensive negotiations were underway on support for Lebanon and that significant progress had been made in preparing a lending program. At the time, she noted that the parties still needed to complete some joint work, but expressed confidence in a successful outcome.

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