The International Monetary Fund said Lebanon needs to do additional work to agree on a strategy for the effective and long-term restructuring of the banking sector. The bank resolution law remains one of the key issues in Beirut’s negotiations with the fund on a new economic reform programme, The National reports.

Negotiations on banking reform

The IMF mission, which worked in Lebanon on November 11–13, reported progress in consultations on a banking sector restructuring strategy. At the same time, the IMF mission chief for Lebanon, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, noted that the parties still need to agree on a model for effective and sustainable restructuring that will ensure a sound and viable banking system.

The fund said it was necessary to implement the Bank Resolution Law and the Financial Stability and Deposit Recovery Law after their adoption. According to the IMF, these documents are needed to restore financial stability and maximise the recovery of funds for depositors.

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Return of deposits

The IMF also stressed the need for further negotiations on maximising deposit recoveries. Such arrangements must be consistent with the liquidity of the central bank and banking sector, public debt sustainability, and the restoration of the central bank’s solvency.

The fund stressed that the Financial Stability and Deposit Recovery Law must preserve the hierarchy of claims in the allocation of losses in order to protect depositors as much as possible.

Lebanon’s parliament adopted the Bank Resolution Law in August, but President Joseph Aoun challenged it before the Constitutional Council over an amendment concerning the central bank’s independence and powers. In 2022, Lebanon reached a preliminary staff-level agreement with the IMF following its economic collapse. The country declared its first-ever debt default in March 2020, and financial losses were estimated at about $70 billion, although this amount is now expected to be higher.

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