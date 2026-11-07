The International Monetary Fund, based in Washington, said that countries should adapt their tax systems to the spread of artificial intelligence, which could reduce labor income and narrow the tax base. At the same time, the fund did not propose introducing a separate AI tax, The Rio Times reports.

Risks to tax revenue

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva wrote in a blog post dated October 15, 2026, that artificial intelligence can accelerate economic growth but also reduce labor income, increase inequality, and weaken the tax base. She called on governments to adjust tax systems so that they do not create excessive incentives for automation while not hindering it.

According to the fund's estimate, AI could add about 0.5 percentage points to global growth annually over the next decade. The technology could potentially affect approximately 40% of jobs worldwide and about 60% of jobs in advanced economies.

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The IMF does not support robot taxes

A 2026 note by IMF economists, “The Global Economic and Financial Effects of Artificial Intelligence,” recommends avoiding broad “robot taxes” — levies on companies that replace workers with machines. Instead, the authors advise strengthening the taxation of individuals’ capital income, including profits, interest, and dividends.

At the same time, the fund warned that shifting the tax burden from labor to capital through higher corporate taxes could only partially offset losses in revenue from income taxation. The problem may be most acute for countries that mainly use AI services rather than produce them.

The situation in Latin America

According to an IMF blog post from March 2025, fewer than half of jobs in Latin America may be significantly affected by AI. The fund links this to the high share of informal employment, which exceeds half of all jobs in the region. In Bolivia, Peru, and Honduras, informal employment accounts for more than two-thirds of total jobs, according to the cited estimates.

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