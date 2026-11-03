Yemen’s Ministry of Interior has reported the presence of 21 foreign specialists working alongside the Houthis. According to the ministry, they include 14 representatives of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and seven representatives of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Reported areas of work

Yemen’s Interior Ministry claims that these individuals are involved in financing, armament, training, direct oversight and operational planning to strengthen the Houthis’ military capabilities. They are also attributed with work in operations management, command and control, ballistic missiles, drones, surveillance systems, communications and electronic warfare.

The ministry’s statement says that the specialists allegedly oversee logistics routes and networks for smuggling military components. It also separately mentions coordinating maritime operations, selecting targets among commercial vessels, developing booby-trapped boats and autonomous underwater vehicles, as well as training in mine warfare and urban combat tactics.

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Named places of work

According to the ministry, the foreign specialists operate in Hodeidah, Sanaa, Saada, Hajjah, Amran and Al-Hosi. The Interior Ministry claims they are led by a military representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who serves as the overall operations chief, strategic adviser and head of a joint operations center.

The ministry stated that such activity poses a threat to regional security, navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea, as well as trade routes and energy supplies. The ministry called on the international community to recognize the Houthis as a terrorist organization, dismantle their financing and arms supply networks, and ensure compliance with the arms embargo provided for by UN Security Council Resolutions No. 2216 and No. 2624.

Interior Minister Ibrahim Haydan said that the war the Houthis are allegedly waging in support of Palestine is directed by Iran, while its consequences are felt by Yemen’s residents.

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