Poland’s Ministry of the Interior has completed preparations for a draft of legislative changes concerning access to black-powder and collectors’ weapons. Together with the police and special services, the ministry also plans to analyze all rules governing access to firearms, Polsat News reports.

Registration of black-powder weapons

Poland’s Interior Ministry wants to introduce mandatory registration of black-powder weapons. Work on this proposal was completed before the attack in Krakow.

Currently, neither a permit nor registration is required to own muzzle-loading firearms manufactured before 1885, as well as their replicas. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said that experts should be the first to join discussions on possible further changes.

The review of the rules will include, among other things, the procedure for issuing permits and the issue of updating psychological examinations for people who already hold such permits.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the shooting

On November 7, a 24-year-old man opened fire on Krakow’s Market Square. According to Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office, six people were killed and another 15, including two police officers, were injured. The attacker, who was wounded during police intervention, died in hospital on Monday.

The prosecutor’s office classified the attack as a crime of a terrorist nature. The same investigation also concerns the murder of the 24-year-old man’s parents and sister in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. According to preliminary investigative findings, the same man was involved in both crimes.

Investigators are establishing the motive for the attack and checking whether anyone may have incited or assisted the attacker. A Gadsden flag — a yellow banner with a snake and the words “Don’t Tread on Me” — was found in his room. Kierwiński said the symbol is a clue that should not be ignored, while a representative of the National Prosecutor’s Office noted that it is used in various contexts.

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