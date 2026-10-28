Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior, through the National Police Agency, will strengthen measures to prevent China, organized groups and local accomplices from interfering in elections. Interior Minister Liu Shih-fang stated this at a plenary session of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taipei Times reports.

Enhanced protection for candidates

According to Liu, during the election campaign, authorities will introduce enhanced security measures for candidates facing a sharp increase in attacks in the media or online. She also said that the ministry would implement special measures against transnational pressure in accordance with directives from the Presidential Office and the government.

Democratic Progressive Party legislator Michelle Lin said that transnational pressure from China directly affects Taiwan. According to her, bulletproof glass was installed for Puma Shen, the party’s candidate in the Taipei mayoral election, due to heightened security risks.

Premier Cho Jung-tai said that the examples cited by the legislator point to operations directed by external forces with the assistance of local accomplices. Regarding Shen’s case, he said that people from Hong Kong who, according to him, likely ordered and financed the operation had fled.

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Operations against organized crime

Since the beginning of the year, the National Police Agency has conducted three nationwide operations against organized crime, Liu said. Together with other crime-fighting measures, they resulted in 483 cases being opened involving 2,886 suspects. Law enforcement officers also seized more than NT$700 million in illicit proceeds.

Liu added that some people involved in these cases have ties to certain political parties. She said that police across the country must step up their work to prevent local gangs and accomplices from influencing elections.

Legislative amendments

The minister called on the Legislative Yuan to speed up amendments to the National Security Act, the Anti-Infiltration Act and related laws. In her view, stronger legal mechanisms would enable authorities to act against people who openly or covertly threaten public and national security.

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