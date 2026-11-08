The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has publicly urged officials, government agencies and security forces to maintain a coordinated position in statements concerning China. The department stressed the need for a unified voice ahead of the major regional ASEAN summit that Manila will host next week, Channel NewsAsia reports.

A unified diplomatic position

In its statement, the Philippine foreign ministry did not identify specific remarks, but warned that public statements contradicting the government's diplomatic approach complicate diplomats' work. According to the ministry, they may weaken the country's international reputation, create an impression of internal divisions and worsen the Philippines' negotiating position.

The statement was addressed, in particular, to national security structures and law enforcement agencies. For several months, they have engaged in heated public disputes with the Chinese embassy on social media. The ministry noted that the military and other security services play an important role in documenting incidents, but the country's international relations are led by civilian authorities.

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Disputes in the South China Sea

The Philippines and China have confronted each other for years at sea over disputed areas of the strategically important waters. Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, although an international court broadly rejected China's claims in 2016. The Philippine Foreign Ministry recalled that the ruling resulted from legal procedures under international law, rather than public communication or social media posts.

Last month, several Philippine senators called for declaring the Chinese ambassador persona non grata after he said that China could “easily defeat” the Philippines in any confrontation. Beijing later accused Manila of creating obstacles to China's participation in an ASEAN defense ministers' meeting and sent only the embassy's military attaché there.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a conversation with Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, urged Manila to restrain politicians who, he said, had “smeared” Beijing and crossed its “red lines.” Lazaro described the conversation as frank and constructive and said both sides stressed the need to continue diplomatic dialogue and settle differences based on mutual respect.

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