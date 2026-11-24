In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry of the aggressor state summoned Estonia’s chargé d’affaires, Marek Juhtegi, and conveyed a strong protest to him. The reason was Tallinn’s accusations concerning an attempted arson attack on a defense enterprise, as well as Estonia’s decision to close land border crossing points with Russia.

Moscow’s reaction

The Russian ministry called Estonia’s accusations completely unfounded. The Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that closing the border would deal another blow to Estonia’s economy and have negative consequences for Tallinn and its allies in the EU and NATO. This was reported by Meduza.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry again accused Estonia of allegedly tacitly allowing Ukrainian drones to use its airspace for attacks on Russia. The ministry claims it has repeatedly documented such flights and warned the Estonian diplomat that such actions allegedly come close to provoking an open war. The Baltic states deny Moscow’s claims.

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Closure of crossings

The Estonian government decided to close all land border crossings with Russia for at least six months, starting on December 1. The decision was made after an attempted arson attack on the Threod Systems defense enterprise. Estonian authorities believe the sabotage was organized by Russian intelligence.

Estonian President Ülle Madise and the mayor of Narva disagreed with the government’s decision to close the border.

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