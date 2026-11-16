Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outlined additional cybersecurity measures following a series of data leaks. They include a five-level audit system, mandatory staff training and dark web monitoring, Taipei Times reports.

Last year, the ministry investigated reports that its electronic official documents were being sold on the dark web. Earlier this month, hackers also breached part of the websites of the Bureau of Consular Affairs. The incident could potentially have affected more than 72,000 passport photos, over 26,000 scanned letters of authorization and data from more than 700 applications for APEC Business Travel Cards.

Audits and monitoring

In a report to the Legislative Yuan, the ministry said cybersecurity training would be mandatory for diplomatic staff abroad and new employees. It also provided for regular checks under a five-level audit system and the use of External Attack Surface Management tools to manage the external attack surface and monitor the dark web.

The audit system includes user self-checks, reviews by information security specialists, audits by an interagency group and cyber monitoring. The annual interagency audit group is jointly formed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense and the Cyber Security Administration. Monitoring using the ministry’s tools supplements round-the-clock surveillance and protection provided by specialized service providers.

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System isolation and backups

The ministry said it uses physical isolation of computers. Computers without network connections cannot connect to the internet, while devices with network access are prohibited from storing classified documents or connecting to isolated systems.

Dedicated MPLS connections, a security operations center and an off-site backup mechanism are provided for communications between Taiwan and its overseas missions. Computers through which missions send and receive non-classified electronic documents must be used solely for that purpose: browsing websites and sending and receiving email on them are prohibited.

The agency also conducts an annual inventory of computer equipment, software and hardware, portable data storage media, data and services. Decommissioned equipment must undergo physical destruction or magnetic data erasure to prevent the leakage of classified information.

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