Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs increased its budget for hosting foreign guests this year by more than NT$150 million, or US$4.57 million. The ministry explained this by China’s diplomatic pressure, deepening relations with the United States and Canada, and rising costs of receiving delegations, Taipei Times reports.

The proposed spending raised questions among legislators, who demanded an assessment of its effectiveness. Parliament subsequently froze NT$15 million of the planned funding.

The ministry’s arguments

In a report to parliament, the Foreign Ministry said that hosting politicians, legislators, political staffers, think tank experts, business representatives and media representatives should help strengthen bilateral ties and international support for Taiwan. The ministry seeks to familiarize invited guests with Taiwan’s democracy, economy, technology and society, as well as develop mutual trust and channels of cooperation.

The ministry argues that China uses financial incentives and targeted infiltration of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and partners to narrow its international space. In response, Taiwan plans to strengthen contacts with decision-makers and opinion leaders in various countries.

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The Foreign Ministry also noted that the administration of US President Donald Trump is increasing engagement with Latin American countries. Taiwan, in the ministry’s assessment, must monitor regional changes and opportunities for cooperation by inviting representatives of diplomatic allies and friendly states with which it does not have diplomatic relations.

Costs and program results

The main expense in inviting foreign guests is airfare, which is arranged taking into account flight schedules and costs. The ministry said that spending is also affected by the international situation, inflation, exchange-rate fluctuations and oil prices. The budgets for 2024 and 2025 did not cover the ministry’s needs, so this year’s funding was revised in view of planned visits, progress in program implementation and cost fluctuations.

As examples of results, the Foreign Ministry cited the May visit by former Paraguayan president Santiago Peña, during which memorandums were signed in the fields of justice, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. After a delegation of Panamanian legislators visited in February, a Taiwan inter-parliamentary friendship group was established in Panama’s National Assembly in September, joined by 45 lawmakers.

Under last year’s Invitation Program, Taiwan hosted 345 guests in 41 delegations from North America, fully covering their expenses. The ministry also provided local support to delegations that funded their own trips or were organized by chambers of commerce.

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