N-able has temporarily taken its cloud version of the N-Central remote access service offline after a cybersecurity researcher disclosed a series of zero-day vulnerabilities. As TechCrunch reports, the company also urged customers with self-hosted versions of N-Central to shut down their own servers due to the risk that the published exploits could be used to breach corporate networks.

Service unavailable while protections are implemented

In a status update, N-able said that cloud N-Central would remain unavailable while the company takes the necessary steps to protect environments and deploy fixes. N-Central enables corporate customers to remotely access and manage other devices and systems within a single network.

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Researcher named the vulnerabilities Able2Shell

Cybersecurity researcher Ben Bales published information about the flaws on GitHub and named them Able2Shell. According to his description in a post on X, a combination of these vulnerabilities could allow attackers to steal credentials, create new administrator accounts, and gain root access to N-able systems. Bales told Bleeping Computer that he publicly disclosed the details because the company, he claimed, had not fixed flaws reported in another product. N-able said it has no evidence of successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities against its customers' environments.

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