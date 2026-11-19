Archaeologists examined clay figurines of the Natufian culture from the Southern Levant and found the fingerprints of a child and an adult on one of them. The discovery may indicate that making figurines was a way of passing creative skills and cultural knowledge between generations, ScienceAlert reports.

154 fragments from three areas

Researchers analyzed 154 fragments of figurative clay objects dating from 15,000 to 11,650 years ago. They were found at three sites in the Mount Carmel area, the Upper Jordan Valley, and Lower Galilee.

To find the artifacts, scientists sorted through tens of thousands of small lumps of fired clay and sediment with a total mass of about 40 kilograms. The materials were excavated between the 1950s and the 2020s on terraces and at open archaeological sites.

Among the finds, 15 fragments were identified as depictions of people, gazelles, and birds, while another 139 remained less clearly defined. Eleven of the 15 identifiable figurines depict birds, including ducks, other waterfowl, and falcon-like birds.

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Traces of children’s work

Fingerprints were found on two figurines, five cylindrical objects, and another 50 artifacts. The study’s authors called this collection the largest known for the pre-Neolithic period. Based on the shape and variety of the prints, they suggest that people of different ages interacted with clay images in some communities.

A stylized figurine of a human body from the Upper Jordan Valley retained prints from a child and an adult. The researchers note that children did not merely touch finished objects: marks on the clay indicate their participation in shaping and painting the items.

Clay was sought outside settlements

The clay also contained incidental inclusions of freshwater shells, bone fragments, flint flakes, and charcoal. According to the authors, this means that material for the figurines was not simply collected from sediment within settlements, but that clay with the required plasticity, grain size, and possibly color was sought out.

Wear marks indicate that such objects were probably not used every day and were not passed down as family heirlooms. The study was published in the journal PLOS One.

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