A forensic examination of 46 ancient skulls from the area of royal burials in Abydos, Egypt, found injuries in 18 of them that people sustained approximately at the time of death. Their characteristics indicate the possibility of intentional and potentially fatal blows to the head, ScienceDaily reports.

Burials near rulers’ tombs

The skulls belonged to people buried next to the complexes of the first rulers of unified Egypt, built around 3000 BCE. Near the main royal tombs, archaeologists found numerous smaller burials arranged in rows. In some cases, there were hundreds of such graves.

During excavations in the 1920s, archaeologist Flinders Petrie suggested that those buried may have been servants or members of the royal entourage who were killed after the ruler’s death. He was unable to find convincing evidence of violent death. These burials contained simple coffins, ceramic vessels, copper tools, points, and small ivory figurines. Inscriptions on some grave markers included the names and positions of mid- and lower-ranking officials, as well as craftspeople.

Revisiting an old collection

Most human remains were reburied after the excavations, but some skulls were preserved and transported to the United Kingdom. Researcher Roselyn Campbell of Purdue University found 46 skulls in the Duckworth Collection at the University of Cambridge and analyzed them using modern methods. The results were published in Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology.

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Most of the identified damage consisted of linear fractures. Petrie had previously considered such cracks to be the result of natural processes, but modern analysis identified them as injuries sustained around the time of death. Some skulls also showed traces of a sharp object, including a chop injury in the eye area.

Causes of death remain unknown

The researchers note that it is impossible to establish the exact circumstances of the deaths. Such linear fractures are more consistent with blows from a broad, flat object or severe falls than with blows from a mace, which usually leave depressed fractures. The possibility of accidental falls has not been completely ruled out, but a severe fall could also have injured other parts of the skeleton, and Petrie’s documentation recorded no such injuries.

Other buried individuals may have died of natural causes or been killed by methods that leave no visible traces on bones, including asphyxiation. The findings support the old hypothesis of possible human sacrifices during the burials of early dynastic rulers, but do not make it possible to determine the cause of death of each person.

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