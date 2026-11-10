At Romania’s Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant, Unit 1, which was generating electricity, was shut down on the evening of November 9. Preparations to resume operations at Unit 2 were suspended due to a sudden drop in the Danube’s water level.

Incident in the non-nuclear unit

The shutdown of Unit 1 was caused by an incident in the plant’s conventional, meaning non-nuclear, unit. As Romania Insider reports, similar incidents have occurred at the plant repeatedly before.

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According to the publication, intervention to resolve such an incident should not take long. However, Nuclearelectrica did not confirm whether the Danube’s water level would allow Unit 1 to be restarted quickly.

Plans for Unit 2

Romanian nuclear company Nuclearelectrica restored production at Unit 1 and was preparing to do the same at Unit 2. The drop in the river’s water level halted those plans. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts, a rapid restart of Unit 1 could have been possible.

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