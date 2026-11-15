At Japan’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, 126 of 615 fuel assemblies have already been removed from the spent fuel pool of reactor No. 2. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) began the fuel removal operation in June. According to workers involved in the work, it is proceeding safely thanks to thorough preparation, The Japan Times reports.

Remote fuel removal

The fuel assemblies are being removed from the pool using remotely controlled equipment. An opening was made in the wall of the reactor building, through which a special system of three cranes moves the assemblies into a transport container, or cask. The container is then taken out of the reactor building.

A company employee involved in the plant’s decommissioning and responsible for loading fuel into casks told journalists that the team repeatedly trained using mock-up assemblies. They were almost indistinguishable from the real ones in shape and weight. According to Tepco, the length of the crane booms is adjusted with an accuracy of a few millimeters, and removing one assembly takes less than an hour.

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Work suspended until spring

The work has been suspended since October 19 to inspect the equipment and ensure sufficient space in the plant’s common storage pool, where the removed fuel is transferred. Tepco plans to resume the operation around next spring and complete it by the end of the 2028 fiscal year.

Unlike units 1 and 3, the second unit did not experience a hydrogen explosion, so the reactor building did not sustain significant damage. At the same time, radiation levels near the spent fuel pool remain high. The nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture was severely damaged by the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 and is now being decommissioned.

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