After departing from Shenzhen, China, journalists accompanying US President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One were asked to place phones used during the visit to China into special signal-blocking bags. According to CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs, who was on board, this was connected to cybersecurity risks and possible espionage through electronic devices, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Phones in Faraday bags

Journalists were told they would be able to retrieve their devices after landing in the United States. The unusual order initially prompted speculation about a possible unscheduled landing or a change in the aircraft’s route, but Jacobs linked it to information security measures.

Faraday bags are designed to block wireless signals. Their use was intended to reduce the risk of spyware installation, surveillance, or data collection through devices used in China.

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Backup devices of White House staff

According to Jacobs, after takeoff, an Air Force One crew member collected backup phones used by White House staff during the trip. These devices were to be destroyed or have their stored data erased.

At the same time, the requirement did not apply to devices that journalists had left in protective bags aboard the aircraft before arriving in China. Some reporters and photographers kept personal and work phones, laptops, and smartwatches there throughout the trip. Those who used backup phones could use their primary devices again during the return flight, while others had no access to a mobile phone until landing.

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