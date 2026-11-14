Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, formerly a member of the state legislature, won the election for governor of Alaska in the United States. He outpaced three Republican candidates and will become the first Democrat to serve as Alaska governor in nearly 30 years, The Independent reports.

The 37-year-old Kreiss-Tomkins, also known as JKT, defeated Bernadette Wilson, former Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson, and Treg Taylor, who served as the state attorney general under Governor Mike Dunleavy. US President Donald Trump endorsed Wilson and criticized the other Republicans for not withdrawing their candidacies.

Support across party lines

A week before the vote, Kreiss-Tomkins was endorsed by US Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski. His candidacy was also backed by three former Alaska governors: Democrat Tony Knowles, independent Bill Walker, and Republican Frank Murkowski.

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During the campaign, Kreiss-Tomkins emphasized his readiness to cooperate with representatives of different political forces. He said he wanted to form a government team involving Republicans, Democrats, and independents. After his victory was announced, he said voters had sought change and a government capable of working across party divisions.

Campaign priorities

Kreiss-Tomkins focused his campaign on the cost of living and full funding for public schools. He also advocated for all oil and gas producers to pay corporate income tax and proposed introducing a moratorium on new data centers until state lawmakers adopt rules for their development.

Among the state's problems, the politician cited the ferry system, whose routes to many communities in southeastern Alaska have been significantly reduced. According to him, the campaign was supported by more than 10,000 donors. In the open primary in August, Kreiss-Tomkins finished first, while another Democrat, Tom Begich, later withdrew from the race. His campaign said that the strongest path to victory was to unite Democratic voters, donors, and resources around a single candidate.

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