Voters in the U.S. state of Alaska, according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), rejected an initiative to repeal the ranked-choice voting system and open primaries. The vote against Ballot Measure 2 is set to preserve the current rules for primary and general elections, as well as campaign finance provisions.

As The Hill reports, Alaska introduced these rules following a 2020 vote and first used them during the 2022 election cycle. New campaign finance requirements also took effect at that time.

How the system works

Under ranked-choice voting, voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes after the initial count, the candidate with the least support is eliminated, and their voters’ ballots are redistributed according to their second choice.

Alaska also uses open top-four primaries: all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, appear on one ballot. The four candidates who receive the most support advance to the general election. Alaska and Maine are the only U.S. states where ranked-choice voting is used statewide.

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Attempts to repeal the rules

In 2024, a similar proposal to repeal the system was rejected by less than one percentage point of the total vote. The current initiative was supported by Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, House member Nick Begich, and President Donald Trump.

Supporters of the current system believe it helps prevent votes from being split among candidates and the emergence of spoiler candidates. Its opponents, including the state’s Republican leaders, argued that the mechanism is too complicated for voters.

During the 2022 special election to the House of Representatives, about one-fifth of Begich’s voters did not indicate a second choice when he lost to Democrat Mary Peltola. According to the DDHQ projection, the vote against Ballot Measure 2 keeps open primaries and ranked-choice voting in general elections in place.

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