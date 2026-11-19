In the United States, two F-35C Lightning II carrier-based fighters completed initial launch and landing trials aboard the future aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), the second ship of the Gerald R. Ford class. According to Lockheed Martin, as cited by AeroTime, during the 11-day campaign the aircraft conducted 122 catapult launches and 122 arrested landings over 34 flights.

Two F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland took part in the trials. The first F-35C arrested landing aboard Kennedy was carried out on October 13, 2026, the 251st anniversary of the U.S. Navy. Lockheed Martin did not specify the start and end dates of the entire test campaign.

Testing launch and landing systems

Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers are equipped with the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) system. Unlike Nimitz-class ships, which use steam catapults, these systems are designed to provide more precise control over aircraft launches and landings.

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During the campaign, engineers collected data to verify the software and installation of EMALS and AAG, assess loads on the F-35C during launches and landings, and validate the aircraft’s structural models. The results are to be used to prepare launch and recovery bulletins, which establish conditions and operational restrictions for a specific aircraft type aboard an aircraft carrier.

Preparing the ship for transfer to the Navy

The sea trials continued ground tests that lasted from January 2024 to May 2025. Lockheed Martin also reported the first use of F-35 Block 4 software in a maritime environment aboard an aircraft carrier, without specifying the tested version of the software.

USS John F. Kennedy put to sea for builder’s trials on January 28, 2026, and completed acceptance trials in August. On September 29, HII announced the preliminary acceptance of the ship, allowing the U.S. Navy to begin further testing at sea while the shipbuilder completes the remaining work. The official transfer of the aircraft carrier to the fleet is scheduled for spring 2027.

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