A small plane crashed on the A2 autobahn northeast of Magdeburg in eastern Germany. Rescuers recovered two passengers from the wreckage; both died.

No cars were damaged on the road

As RMF24 reports, police, cited by the dpa agency, have so far recorded no damage to any cars as a result of the crash. Images from the scene show firefighters extinguishing the plane wreckage about a kilometre before a motorway parking area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated

The circumstances of the accident are not yet known. Police will determine how and why the plane ended up above the autobahn. The work of police and emergency services at the scene continued for several hours.

According to the Flightradar service, the crashed aircraft was designed for two people and registered to an aeroclub in Kropp, Schleswig-Holstein. It departed from the airport in Schleswig at 12:33.

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