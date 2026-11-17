Two US citizens — a 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman — died near North Bimini Island in the Bahamas. A group of swimmers was swept away by a strong current near the southern part of the island, not far from Bimini Harbour, The Independent reports.

Swimmers went beyond the warning area

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the group was swimming beyond an area marked with a sign warning of strong currents. Police received a report of the incident shortly before 3:00 p.m. and arrived at the southern end of North Bimini, near Bimini Harbour.

At the scene, police were told that the current had swept away several members of the group. Some of the swimmers were rescued by a ferry, but the man and woman had lost consciousness before they were pulled from the water.

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Police launch an investigation

The victims were given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and medical staff later continued resuscitation efforts at the nearest medical facility. A doctor pronounced both people dead shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths and said they do not suspect foul play. Authorities have not yet released the names of the deceased.

This is the second suspected drowning near North Bimini in recent weeks. In October, 36-year-old British woman Lianne Gregory died there while trying to save her two sons, who had been swept away by the water during a snorkeling excursion.

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