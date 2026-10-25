A 36-year-old British woman died near the southern tip of Bimini Island in the Bahamas after jumping from a boat into the water while trying to save her sons. The boys were rescued, but the woman disappeared beneath the water, Interia reports.

The sons were caught by the current

According to the deceased woman's husband, the children were carried away by a strong current. The woman rushed to help them. She was later pulled from the water and taken to a ferry dock, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed.

The woman's husband wrote on social media that she died while saving the children. He also noted that their sons witnessed the tragedy. The family likely came to the Bahamas as tourists. The deceased woman was from Stapleford in the British county of Nottinghamshire.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police will conduct an investigation

Bahamas police said they received a report on Tuesday shortly after 10:00 local time about an unconscious woman near the North Bimini ferry dock. After resuscitation attempts, she was taken to a local medical facility, where her death was pronounced.

Law enforcement officers said an autopsy would be conducted and noted that preliminary findings indicate no involvement of third parties. A spokesperson for the United Kingdom's foreign ministry said the department is in contact with Bahamas police and is providing support to the deceased woman's family.

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