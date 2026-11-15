New U.S. F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets arrived at Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday for permanent deployment. This was reported by The Japan Times, citing the U.S. Air Force's 18th Wing.

Replacement of F-15C/D aircraft

Kadena became the first overseas U.S. Air Force base to receive F-15EX aircraft equipped with modern electronic warfare systems. The arrival of the new aircraft marks a new stage in replacing the base's F-15C/D fleet.

The phased withdrawal of F-15C/D fighters from Kadena began in November 2022. The 18th Wing said the F-15EX aircraft will expand the base's capabilities to conduct counter-air operations and strengthen the U.S. Air Force's forward capabilities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation with Japan

According to the wing, the new fighters will also support joint readiness with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. The commander of the 18th Wing, Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, called the arrival of the F-15EX an important milestone for U.S. aviation in the Pacific region.

According to him, the permanent presence of these aircraft at Kadena is expected to strengthen the United States' ability to deter aggression, respond to emerging threats, and defend Japan together with allies and partners.

Read us on