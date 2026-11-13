At the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, delegates from 103 companies and industry associations outnumbered the representatives of a number of countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. This is stated in an analysis by the Kick Big Polluters Out (KBPO) coalition, Health Policy Watch reports.

According to the coalition's calculations, 60 of the 103 groups represent the fossil fuel industry. The number of their representatives exceeds the delegation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by 100 times, Niger by 25 times, the Philippines by eight times, and Nepal by six times. KBPO included these organizations on the list because of their lobbying activities, which the InfluenceMap think tank assesses as inconsistent with or obstructive to climate policy.

Who was included in the delegations

The International Emissions Trading Association had the largest representation, with 29 people. BNP Paribas registered 22 participants, HSBC 19, Amazon 12, and ExxonMobil 13. Most representatives received guest badges, which governments grant outside official delegations, or entered through non-governmental organizations. Another 45 people were guests of Turkey as the host country, while 31 representatives were part of official state negotiating delegations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The coalition also noted that 30 of the 100 banks that provide the most financing to fossil fuels registered for the summit. According to the Banking on Climate Chaos database, these banks collectively provided the industry with more than $2.2 trillion in 2021–2025 — nearly 40% of global bank financing for fossil fuels during that period.

Call to limit lobbyists' influence

KBPO, as well as women's, youth and trade union groups in the UN process, are calling for mandatory conflict-of-interest rules to prevent major polluters from influencing negotiations. Prakash Dalal, a representative of Pro Public/Friends of the Earth Nepal, said that the disproportionate space given to industry lobbyists compared with civil society and country delegations cannot be tolerated.

In previous years, KBPO also recorded a significant presence of fossil fuel industry representatives at UN climate conferences: 2,456 people at COP28 in Dubai, 1,773 at COP29 in Baku, and 1,602 at COP30 in Belém. At COP30, this amounted to one industry representative for every 25 summit participants.

Read us on