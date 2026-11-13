Proposals by Nepal, Bhutan and Kyrgyzstan to include mountain-region issues on the formal agenda of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, did not gain the support of the main negotiating blocs. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said that without the backing of major powers, it would be difficult for the countries to achieve more substantial recognition of the problems facing mountain areas in the conference’s decisions.

As Kathmandu Post reports, Nepal and Bhutan are seeking faster access to financing for loss and damage linked to the effects of climate change, as well as recognition of the particular vulnerability of mountain regions. They propose predictable, accessible and grant-based rather than debt-based financing for adaptation, resilient infrastructure and securing the livelihoods of local communities.

Demands of mountain countries

The demands include multi-hazard early warning systems, monitoring of high-altitude glaciers, satellite observation networks and regional data sharing. Nepal is also requesting scientific and technical assistance to study warming in mountain areas and its consequences for local communities.

On Thursday, Nepal, Bhutan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Pakistan held a joint discussion on advancing the mountain agenda, glaciers, the cryosphere and resilience. Its purpose was to draw attention to the needs of mountain countries affected by the climate crisis.

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Negotiations on the final document

According to Khanal, some states directly supported the proposals, while others responded to them cautiously. According to the publication, some influential countries fear that recognizing the Himalayas as a separate agenda item could increase pressure for additional compensation and adaptation financing for mountain states.

Nepalese officials hope that some of Nepal’s and Bhutan’s demands, supported by several countries, may be included in the conference’s final document. Khanal stressed that mountain melting requires faster decisions in climate negotiations.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, global climate change mitigation financing needs are estimated at $5 trillion annually by 2030. Developing countries’ climate action financing needs are estimated at $2.4 trillion per year through 2030.

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