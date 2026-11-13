COP31 presents AI climate information recommendations — UN News

At the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, recommendations were launched on 13 November to ensure the reliability of information on climate change that people receive through artificial intelligence. The document, Priorities for Action on AI and Climate Information Integrity, was presented by the Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change, co-chaired by the UN, UNESCO and Brazil, UN News reports.

Requirements for companies and states

The recommendations call on AI companies to assess how their systems affect the integrity of climate information. They are also encouraged to publish the results of such assessments and disclose data on energy consumption as well as their carbon, water and land footprints.

States are encouraged to include information integrity issues in national artificial intelligence strategies and climate plans. The document is based on human rights and develops the provisions of the Belém Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate Change, presented during COP30 in Brazil, as well as the UN Global Principles for Information Integrity.

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Disinformation risks during disasters

The initiative’s co-chairs noted that an increasing number of people are using AI to search for climate information. At the same time, the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, established by the UN General Assembly last year, warned that technologies find it easier to generate coherent text than factually accurate text.

The risks increase during climate disasters, when AI-generated images and videos can spread faster than official warnings. The initiative’s partners also called for greater investment in information that helps people understand climate change and take action. Germany has already pledged more than $2.2 million for research, the development of communication strategies and information campaigns.

On the same day, the Climate Information Integrity Charter in Advertising was presented, aimed, among other things, at countering the monetization of disinformation and denial. The charter calls for transparency in the advertising supply chain so that advertisers can see ad placements while respecting user privacy. COP31 will continue until 20 November.

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