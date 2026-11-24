The UN COP31 climate summit in Turkey failed to reach a consensus on further action against climate change. Dozens of countries objected to the proposed final text because it did not mention fossil fuels — coal, oil and gas — and did not provide for increased financial support for countries suffering most from the effects of warming, The Independent reports.

Adaptation financing

Vulnerable countries demanded that wealthier states, which, according to the source, bear greater responsibility for the climate crisis, more actively finance the transition and strengthen infrastructure against natural disasters. The summit produced no agreement on increasing support, distributing financial obligations among countries, or fulfilling commitments already made.

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe of The Nature Conservancy noted that without more accessible financing, it will be more difficult to create early-warning systems, including in Nepal, which was affected by flooding this year. Island states impacted by rising sea levels may also lack funds for protective projects.

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Initiatives outside the UN

At the same time, climate initiatives continue at the level of individual countries, regions, Indigenous peoples and local authorities. Nearly 60 countries took part in the first International Conference on the Transition Away from Fossil Fuels, held in Colombia this year. The next conference is scheduled to take place next year in Tuvalu.

According to the independent organization Climate Action Tracker, progress in curbing global warming has effectively stalled over the past five years. The organization believes that the world will almost certainly exceed the Paris Agreement target of limiting warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Even if all current national pledges are fulfilled, global temperatures could rise by 2.6°C by the end of the century, the report says.

Climate Action Network International Executive Director Tasneem Essop placed responsibility for the failure of the negotiations on developed countries. According to her, they weakened measures that could help protect people from the consequences of the climate crisis.

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