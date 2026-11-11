At the COP31 climate summit in Turkey, world leaders called for more urgent and decisive action against global warming. Formal negotiations began after a year of deadly floods, heatwaves and other natural disasters that particularly affect vulnerable states, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The leaders of the three largest polluting countries — China, the United States and India — did not attend the summit. Together, they account for more than half of global carbon dioxide emissions. At the same time, more than 70 world leaders, senior officials and UN representatives are speaking at the conference.

Calls for swift action

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the negotiations should focus on ending dependence on fossil fuels, adapting to a warmer climate, increasing financial support for poorer countries and international cooperation.

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Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. stressed that island states are suffering from a crisis they did almost nothing to cause. Federated States of Micronesia President Wesley Simina reported irreversible losses of coral reefs that protect coastlines, support fisheries and are important to local communities. According to him, every fraction of a degree of warming matters, so action must be not only large-scale but also swift.

The gap between plans and action

According to an assessment by the annual Climate Change Performance Index of Germanwatch and the New Climate Institute, the gap between countries' climate plans and actual emissions reductions is widening. Scientists believe that global warming will likely exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — the limit that the 2015 Paris Agreement aimed to stay within.

International Organization for Migration Director General Amy Pope said climate change displaced nearly 30 million people in 2025. She called for increased funding for adaptation programs and strengthening the resilience of communities facing the greatest risks.

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