In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, participants in an election debate failed to reach an agreement on a way out of the municipality’s staffing and management crisis. The future city council will inherit eight vacant executive director positions, as well as hundreds of other unfilled vacancies, Daily Maverick reports.

The debate took place on 29 October in Gqeberha, several days before the local elections scheduled for 4 November 2026. Thirteen mayoral candidates or party representatives were invited to the discussion. They were asked about electricity losses caused by ageing infrastructure, stabilising the administration, infrastructure upgrades and attracting qualified specialists.

Vacant positions and selection of the finance director

EFF representative and member of the city’s budget and treasury committee Khanya Ngqisha linked delays in appointing executive directors to leadership problems. According to him, Mayor Babalwa Lobishe proposed postponing interviews for the position of finance director so that a representative of the National Treasury could take part in the process.

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ACDP candidate Lance Grootboom said that the electricity directorate has about 500 vacant positions, some of which are no longer funded. Democratic Alliance candidate Retief Odendaal said he was seeking specialists in the public and private sectors to form a pool of applicants for the finance director position. He believes that without stable governance, the city will find it difficult to attract professionals.

Mutual accusations and residents’ reaction

Party representatives exchanged accusations over political influence on staffing decisions. People’s Power candidate Siyanda Mayana accused the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress of allegedly only declaring that they reject party appointments. UDM candidate Luxolo Namette called for the depoliticisation of staff recruitment and appointments based on professional qualifications.

ANC candidate Andile Lungisa placed responsibility for the city’s problems on the instability of coalition governments. At the same time, residents who spoke at the debate reproached all political forces for putting their own interests above the community’s needs. Mark Jensen, a representative of the Citizens of NMB civic initiative, called on politicians to ensure transparency and seek joint solutions on staffing appointments.

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