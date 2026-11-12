In South Korea, former Seoul City Council member Lee Jong-bae filed a police complaint against Choi Min-hee, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party. The reason was her remarks about photojournalists, whom the politician called “a pack of hyenas” in a group chat with her supporters.

As Korea Herald reports, Choi accompanied a photograph of journalists with a claim that they were allegedly trying to capture “discord” within the party. It concerned accredited press workers covering the party lawmakers’ general meeting at the National Assembly.

Complaint and media reaction

Lee Jong-bae, who previously represented the opposition People Power Party on the Seoul City Council, accused the lawmaker of spreading false claims about journalists who were doing their job. The Korea Photojournalists Association also said it intends to contact law enforcement agencies.

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The organization called the comparison of reporters to animals and the accusation that they were trying to incite an intra-party conflict a clear insult to journalists. It noted that such comments could shape negative attitudes toward the press and create risks to media freedom. The Korea Video Journalists Association said the published correspondence demonstrates strong hostility toward the press.

Party apology

Choi later apologized for her remarks, but she was criticized by both the opposition party and representatives of her own political force. Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Woo-young said Choi’s comment contradicted her previous work defending media freedom and independence.

Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok also apologized to the public on behalf of the party. He stressed that the media work on behalf of the people, even if politicians may dislike their coverage of events.

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