A 60-second drone video showing a large national flag unfurled was released on Dokdo, an island controlled by South Korea. The material was timed to coincide with Dokdo Day, observed on October 25.

Flag at the Dongdo pier

As Korea Herald reports, South Korea's flag, the Taegeukgi, measuring 30 meters wide and 20 meters long, was unfurled by 70 South Koreans at the Dongdo pier, on one of Dokdo's two main islets. According to Seo Kyung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women's University in Seoul, the footage was filmed by a drone.

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Campaign for foreign audiences

The video also showed views of Dokdo and an appeal recommending that foreigners visit the islands. According to the professor, the video is part of a global promotional campaign dedicated to Dokdo.

South Korea states that Dokdo belongs to it historically, geographically and under international law, and rejects Japan's claims to the territory. As the publication notes, South Korea maintains a small police unit on the islets, demonstrating de facto control over them.

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