Enhanced protection measures for U.S. forces have been introduced at RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall air bases in England. A U.S. official told The War Zone about this after observers recorded unusual aircraft activity at Mildenhall.

According to the official, additional measures are in effect at both bases, which host U.S. Air Force aircraft. The U.S. military continuously assesses various factors affecting the protection of facilities, personnel and their families, and is also working with British partners to reduce the impact of such restrictions on the local community.

Details of the measures have not been disclosed

The U.S. representative did not specify which exact steps had been taken, citing operational security considerations. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa also declined to comment on specific measures and aircraft movements.

At the same time, the command said that U.S. aircraft may move between bases and other locations for various reasons, including for exercises or the execution of real-world missions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Unusual aircraft movements

According to the DefenceGeek account, which tracks flights using open sources, several KC-135 aircraft left RAF Mildenhall and headed to Spangdahlem in Germany or Prestwick in Scotland. CV-22B tiltrotor aircraft, according to these data, flew from Mildenhall to Lakenheath.

RAF Lakenheath published an appeal to the community the same day, urging people to report suspicious activity, including unauthorized drone flights near the area of the three bases. The connection between this message and the enhanced security measures was not specified.

RAF Mildenhall is home to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, which operates KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. It also hosts RC-135V/W Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft, CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft. RAF Lakenheath hosts F-15E Strike Eagle and F-35A Lightning II fighter jets.

Read us on