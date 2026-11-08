Authorities on the Spanish Canary Island of El Hierro have declared an emergency and appealed to the government in Madrid for help due to a sharp increase in the number of migrants and refugees arriving by boat.

Since the beginning of November, more than 3,300 people have arrived on the island in about 30 boats. El Hierro has a population of around 11,400 people. Island council president Alpidio Armas said local authorities were concerned by the rapid increase in arrivals and needed cooperation from higher-level authorities.

Temporary housing and pressure on the hospital

Officials are seeking temporary accommodation for the newcomers. According to Armas, conditions at the island's hospital have become unacceptable because of the strain. Canary Islands regional leader Fernando Clavijo called the situation completely unsustainable.

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As Al Jazeera reports, maritime rescue services rescued 3,261 migrants and refugees near the Canary Islands in the first six days of November. Clavijo said the pace of arrivals was approaching the record levels of 2024 and was even higher on some days. Buses were deployed for migration operations, while medical workers were brought in from other islands.

Deadly route across the Atlantic

The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the deadliest migration routes in the world. This week, the bodies of two people were found on a boat bound for the archipelago. Another five, according to survivors' testimonies, likely died during the journey. At least nine migrants or refugees have died near the islands in recent weeks.

In 2024, the number of arrivals in the Canary Islands exceeded 46,000. From January to October, 13,327 irregular migrants and refugees arrived by sea — 5.5% fewer than during the same period of the previous year. Patrols near Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco have shifted departure points farther south, including to Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea, making sea crossings longer.

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