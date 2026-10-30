In the Philippines, following a moderately explosive eruption of Mayon Volcano, the volcanic alert level was raised to three, and evacuations were urged within a six-kilometer radius.

Volcanic hazard warning

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, PHIVOLCS, said that the eruption itself was the basis for raising the alert level. According to Anadolu Agency, a dense ash column rose about 3,000 meters above the crater.

Moderate winds carried the ash plume west-southwest. Ashfall is expected in the communities of Daraga, Guinobatan and neighboring municipalities in Albay Province.

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Risk of lava flows

PHIVOLCS explained that alert level three is declared amid a sustained increase in volcanic seismicity, as well as strong and significant-volume emissions of steam and ash. According to the institute's assessment, Mayon has entered a new phase of magmatic eruption, increasing the likelihood of lava flows in the coming days or weeks.

The institute also warned of the danger of lava flows, rockfalls and other volcanic hazards. Mayon Volcano is located in Albay Province, in the Bicol Region in the south of Luzon Island.

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