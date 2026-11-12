In Japan, the search continues for a Chinese tourist in his 20s who went missing while climbing Mount Fuji alone. According to Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi, the man set off for the mountain by himself on Sunday morning and has not been in contact since.

Search on Mount Fuji

As ECNS reports, search operations began on Tuesday morning. Police, firefighters and other emergency service personnel were involved. ECNS published the information on November 12, citing TV Asahi, which reported the man's disappearance on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As of the time of ECNS's publication, the tourist had not been found. According to TV Asahi, he may be in danger.

Assistance to the family

The Chinese Embassy in Japan said that the missing man's family plans to travel to Japan to take part in the search. The diplomatic mission is also providing assistance to the family.

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