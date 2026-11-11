A fire broke out at the SPD14D gas platform in phase 14 of Iran’s South Pars field. All personnel were evacuated from the platform as a precaution, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fire brought under control

Pars Oil and Gas Company stated that emergency services and safety teams were able to bring the fire under control. Iran’s deputy oil minister reported the complete evacuation of the platform for the safety of engineers, according to the semi-official Fars agency.

The official also stated that the situation is under control. Authorities are determining the cause of the fire; a gas leak or an operational incident are being considered among the possible explanations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gas production

According to the deputy minister, the SPD14D platform provides 14.5 million cubic meters of gas out of South Pars’ total production, which exceeds 700 million cubic meters. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

South Pars, located in the gulf, is Iran’s largest gas field and an important source of domestic gas supply. Iran shares the field with Qatar, where it is known as the North Field.

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