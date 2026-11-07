Shooting on Krakow's Main Market Square leaves fatalities — RMF24

A shooting occurred on the Main Market Square in Krakow, Poland. According to RMF24, the incident left fatalities and several people injured. The outlet reported that a rescue operation is ongoing at the scene and an LPR helicopter landed on the square.

Eyewitness accounts

Information about the incident was received by the RMF FM hotline. RMF24 writes that, according to eyewitnesses, a black car drove through the Main Market Square, from which the attackers fired at random people. The information about the car and the attackers is based on eyewitness accounts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Damage during the incident

According to the outlet, one of the shops and a public transport tram were damaged. The report does not specify the number of people killed and injured. The circumstances of the shooting and information about the attackers are also not provided. RMF24 notes that the material is being updated.

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