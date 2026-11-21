At the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, which will take place next weekend at the Lusail circuit, drivers will be able to complete no more than 27 laps on one set of tyres. The restriction was introduced due to concerns over the integrity of Pirelli tyres at the high-speed circuit with a series of long corners, BBC Sport reports.

At least two pit stops

The race in Qatar consists of 57 laps, so teams will have to make at least two pit stops. A similar restriction was in force last year, when up to 25 laps were permitted on each set.

The limit will take into account the total mileage of a particular set across all sessions. That is, laps completed on it during free practice or qualifying will reduce the number of laps available for that set in the race.

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How laps will be counted

Pirelli said that lower downforce levels of the 2026 cars compared with the 2025 machines, as well as additional reinforcement of the tyre construction, made it possible to increase the limit from 25 to 27 laps.

Laps completed behind the safety car or under virtual safety car conditions will count towards the limit. In the Grand Prix, all laps from the start signal to the chequered flag will be counted, but not reconnaissance, formation and post-race laps. In other sessions, even a lap that is started but not completed will be counted as a full lap.

This is already the third time in four years that Pirelli has set restrictions on the duration of tyre use in Qatar. The company described the measure as precautionary, linking it to high energy and temperature loads on the tyres, as well as tread wear at the Lusail circuit.

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