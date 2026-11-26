On the Greek island of Euboea, archaeologists have discovered the remains of a mountain sanctuary dating back about 2,900 years. Excavations were conducted near the summit of Elatias on Mount Olympos in Euboea; this is not the Olympus on the country’s mainland that was considered the home of the gods in ancient Greek myths. Live Science reports on the discovery.

Researchers believe the site was used for offerings and ritual meals from the ninth century BC to the first or second century AD, already during the Roman Empire. No buildings, including a temple, were found on the sanctuary’s territory.

Pottery and remains of sacrifices

Signs of the sanctuary were first noticed by a team led by archaeologist Chloé Chézo of the Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece during an archaeological survey in 2025. The first excavations took place in 2026. At the summit, scientists found a substantial amount of pottery, with the oldest examples dating to at least the ninth century BC, the Early Geometric period.

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Sheep and goat bones were also found in crevices at the site, some of them bearing traces of intense burning. Archaeologists believe these finds indicate practices of animal sacrifice and ritual meals.

Possible cult of Artemis

The sanctuary was likely visited primarily by residents of nearby Eretria. The route to the summit is difficult even today: the final section is about 3 kilometers long and involves an elevation gain of 650 meters. Researchers note that mountain sanctuaries were not uncommon in ancient Greece, although they often left behind few archaeological traces.

An altar has not yet been found at the site. At the same time, an inscription from another ancient site in Eretria mentions “Artemis Olympia,” which researchers believe may indicate the worship of the goddess Artemis at the summit sanctuary.

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