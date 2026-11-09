Kalshi midterm election contract volume exceeds $3 billion — CNBC

In the United States, the total volume of contracts related to the midterm elections on the Kalshi platform exceeded $3 billion. The figure includes contracts on congressional elections as well as races for attorney general and mayoral offices, according to data from the platform’s website cited by CNBC.

Trading volume in midterm election-related contracts on Kalshi and Polymarket more than tripled from the last week of October to election week. CNBC reached this conclusion based on Predictions.com data; it does not include combined markets that group several contracts together.

Trading on election night

On the night of the November 3 vote, activity in prediction markets increased, and prices began shifting in favor of Democrats after results from Indiana came in before 7:00 p.m. At the same time, trading volume in election-related contracts was lower than in sports markets, which remain the largest category on such platforms.

After 8:00 p.m. on November 3, at least $1 million in trades were made on the Kalshi market concerning the re-election of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. According to the Associated Press, Abbott ultimately lost to Democrat Gina Hinojosa by more than 700,000 votes.

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Shortly after 11:00 p.m., trading volume on Kalshi’s market on the Republican Party not gaining control of the House of Representatives exceeded $1.4 million. Overall, prediction markets expected Democratic control of Congress.

Assessing forecast accuracy

According to CNBC’s calculations, in more than 87% of all election markets on Kalshi and Polymarket, the candidate who later won had at least a 90% probability of victory 24 hours before election night. CNBC notes that the overall accuracy figure was boosted by a significant number of noncompetitive races.

Wake Forest University economics professor Coleman Strumpf said prediction markets performed well but did not outperform the best traditional forecasting polls. After the election, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan and Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour credited prediction markets in posts on X with correctly predicting the results, but political forecaster Nate Silver disputed that assessment. According to him, probabilities on such markets largely converged with the figures of forecasting models.

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, three days after the election, criticized the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates the platforms, for allowing sports contracts. He called sports prediction markets sports betting.

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