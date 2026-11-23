On Kraken’s Canadian market, bitcoin briefly fell overnight into Saturday to 24,250 Canadian dollars, or approximately $17,000. This was nearly 70% below global spot prices at the time. As CoinDesk reports, the exchange will not cancel transactions executed at anomalous prices.

Decline in Canadian pairs

On Friday afternoon, bitcoin on Kraken’s Canadian market was trading near 83,800 Canadian dollars, while its price in the U.S. dollar pair was approximately $58,300. At around 3:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, selling pressure began in Canadian trading pairs: in less than an hour, bitcoin’s price fell below 70,000 Canadian dollars, and by 7:00 p.m., below 50,000.

The low of 24,250 Canadian dollars was recorded shortly after 3:00 a.m. Saturday across 976 separate trades. At the same time, bitcoin on Kraken’s U.S. dollar market was worth about $57,700, although earlier that night it had fallen to a two-year low of $55,100.

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Isolated order books

Kraken uses separate order books for each fiat currency. Therefore, traders buying or selling assets with Canadian dollars depend on the liquidity of that local market rather than the deeper U.S. dollar market.

Quotes for other crypto assets in Canadian dollars also fell simultaneously. Ether declined from approximately 2,296 to 796 Canadian dollars, XRP lost more than 60% and traded at 41 Canadian cents. The USDT stablecoin, which usually costs about 1.43 Canadian dollars, fell to 56 cents.

Kraken’s support service said that all orders were executed properly and that the review found no hacking or account compromise. The exchange did not name the cause of the disruption. By Saturday morning, bitcoin’s price in the Canadian order book had recovered above 79,000 Canadian dollars, and on Monday it again matched global quotes.

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