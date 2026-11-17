In Ukrainian Crimea, temporarily occupied by the aggressor state Russia, signs of damage to a road arch were recorded on the Kerch Bridge. As The War Zone reports, satellite images and Russian television footage indicate deformation of the structure of the main road span on the Kerch side of the crossing.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russia-appointed head of Crimea’s occupation administration, confirmed that the bridge was the target of an attack and announced temporary traffic restrictions to assess the condition of the structure. According to the outlet, the attack occurred at about 5:38 a.m. local time: a drone allegedly struck one of the arches, while Russian air defense was operating near the crossing.

Signs of deformation

Russian television showed footage with noticeable deformation of the superstructure of the main road span. Earlier, reports also emerged that the affected arch may have tilted by about 15 degrees, although the exact angle has not been independently confirmed.

Satellite images cited by The War Zone also show signs of damage in the area of the road bridge arch. At the same time, these images do not make it possible to reliably assess the extent of the damage and the condition of the load-bearing elements of the structure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bridge traffic and massive attack

Russian authorities later announced a partial resumption of traffic: vehicles were allowed through alternately in one direction. Kremlin spokesperson for the aggressor state Dmitry Peskov called the damage minor. According to Russian media reports, about 2,000 cars were stuck in queues on both sides of the bridge, while rail service was operating with delays.

The attack on the bridge took place amid a large-scale drone raid. Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated that overnight it allegedly intercepted or destroyed 1,336 Ukrainian drones in several regions, including temporarily occupied Crimea and areas of the Black and Azov seas. These data have not been independently confirmed.

The Kerch Bridge provides road and rail links between Russia’s territory and temporarily occupied Crimea. The crossing was previously attacked in October 2022, July 2023, and June 2025.

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