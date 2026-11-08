Production was suspended on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province after a drone attack. According to two security sources, it is one of the largest gas fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Attack on the field

As The Hindu reports, citing Reuters, a drone attacked the field, after which production was halted. The sources also said that smoke was rising above the facility's territory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An engineer working at the field said that a gas storage facility was hit during the attack. According to him, all workers were ordered to move to shelters over fears of further attacks.

Power supply

The Khor Mor field supplies gas for regional electricity generation.

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