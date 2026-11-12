In Cyprus, household electricity prices rose by 5% in November. The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) reported this, Cyprus Mail writes.

Calculation for a family of four

EAC spokesperson Christina Papadopoulou told the Cyprus News Agency that the increase concerns an estimated bill for a family of four consuming 800 kilowatt-hours of electricity over two months.

The cost of one kilowatt-hour, including 5% VAT, is now 33 cents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Impact of fuel costs

According to Papadopoulou, the increase is linked to rising fuel prices amid the international energy crisis. Changes in global oil prices are passed on to consumers with a delay of approximately two months, as the EAC maintains fuel reserves.

She noted that a future decrease in fuel costs will also be reflected in electricity bills. Electricity tariffs are regulated and approved by the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority, while charges are monitored by the relevant bodies.

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