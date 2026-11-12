Cyprus’ parliamentary transport committee on Thursday discussed legislative initiatives providing for the registration of e-scooters, compulsory third-party liability insurance, and the designation of areas where their use would be prohibited. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Committee chairman Sotiris Ioannou said that lawmakers intend to promptly consider the bills and submit them for consideration by the plenary session. He linked the need for new rules to accidents, serious injuries, and deaths. According to him, any legislative measures submitted in the meantime by the transport ministry will be considered as a priority.

Restrictions without infrastructure

Disy MP Andreas Constantinou said that the problem of e-scooters cannot be solved through police enforcement alone. In his view, safe infrastructure and effective planning are needed.

One of the initiatives provides for a temporary ban on the use of e-scooters in areas that do not have a continuous suitable network of at least 10 kilometres that meets defined road safety standards. Constantinou stressed that this is not a permanent ban, but rather an effort to create conditions for the safe use of this form of transport.

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He also said that municipalities have already invested in the relevant infrastructure. As an example, the MP cited Aglantzia, where, according to him, there are 27 kilometres of bike lanes. The minimum requirement for the network’s length may be reviewed if necessary.

Registration and stronger liability

According to Constantinou, two bills have been submitted to parliament: the first proposes introducing a registration system, while the second seeks to strengthen penalties. Their aim is to increase parents’ responsibility and deter the illegal use of e-scooters by minors. The MP also urged parents not to give e-scooters to children ahead of the holiday season.

Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides drew attention to violations recorded in fines issued to e-scooter users: riding on unauthorized roads, the absence of mandatory identification markings, and carrying more than one person on a device.

Another Diko MP, Adamos Aspris, called for the development of micromobility not to be weakened, warning that restrictions on alternatives to cars and motorcycles could push people toward using conventional transport. Direct Democracy representative Dimitris Souglis said that his political force had also submitted proposals on registration and the introduction of identification number plates for e-scooters.

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