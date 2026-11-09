In Cyprus, President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman agreed to simultaneously open two new crossing points. The agreement was reached on Monday during a trilateral meeting involving UN envoy María Ángela Holguín, Cyprus Mail reports.

Location of the crossing points

One of the new crossing points will be located south of the village of Louroujina, near Larnaca. The other will open south of the village of Karavostasi, west of Lefka. Under the agreement, both crossing points are to begin operating simultaneously.

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Meeting with the UN secretary-general

UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus spokesperson Aleem Siddique announced the agreement. He also stated that Christodoulides and Erhurman will hold a trilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in the coming weeks. Both leaders and the UN secretary-general are expected to take part in the meeting.

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