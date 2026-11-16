Cyprus plans to excavate two wells in the village of Athania next year to find the remains of people from Assia who were killed during the 1974 Turkish invasion. This was stated by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Cyprus Mail reports.

Searches near the wells

According to Christodoulides, the work will be carried out near wells where remains had previously been found. However, the main remains of some victims have still not been located, as they were moved from their original burial sites.

The list of missing persons includes 88 people from Assia, a village on the Mesaoria plain in the Famagusta district. The remains of 69 of them have already been identified, while the fate of another 19 people remains unknown.

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Other sites

The president also mentioned 70 men from Assia and neighboring villages who were forcibly taken from the area. According to him, they were initially held in the Pavlidis garage and then taken to the Ornithi area in Athania, where they were killed by TMT forces.

Christodoulides said that other wells for excavation had also been identified in Ornithi, and sites in military zones are planned to be checked. Three more locations in Assia and its surroundings are being considered for search operations.

More than 3,000 people lived in Assia in 1974. On August 14, the village was cut off from government-controlled territories, and Turkish troops entered it the following day.

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